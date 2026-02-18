Rajpal Yadav on prison reforms: 'Deserve lifelines like in KBC' Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, out on interim bail in a cheque bounce case, is urging prison reforms.

He said some inmates deserve "like how we have lifelines on Kaun Banega Crorepati, these prisoners deserve lifelines," especially those stuck inside for years over one mistake.

"If 10% of them were given another chance at life, they could be a strength for our country," he shared, also thanking Bollywood and fans for their support.