Rajpal Yadav on prison reforms: 'Deserve lifelines like in KBC'
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, out on interim bail in a cheque bounce case, is urging prison reforms.
He said some inmates deserve "like how we have lifelines on Kaun Banega Crorepati, these prisoners deserve lifelines," especially those stuck inside for years over one mistake.
"If 10% of them were given another chance at life, they could be a strength for our country," he shared, also thanking Bollywood and fans for their support.
Why is Yadav in legal trouble?
Yadav landed in legal trouble after his 2012 film flopped—he'd borrowed ₹5 crore to make it, couldn't repay, and ended up convicted (along with his wife) for bounced cheques.
They got six months in jail; the Delhi High Court suspended Yadav's six-month sentence until March 18, 2026 after he deposited ₹1.5 crore and granted him interim bail.
Here's what's next for him
His sentence is paused until March 2026 while he appeals.
For now, he's had to deposit ₹1.5 crore as part of his bail and the next hearing is on March 18, 2026.