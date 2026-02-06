Rajpal Yadav surrenders in check-bounce case 

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the authorities of Tihar Jail in Delhi on Thursday evening. This comes after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any relief in his ongoing check-bounce cases. The actor had sought an extension of the deadline for his surrender, which was denied by the court.

Legal proceedings 'Leniency...cannot be extended endlessly': Delhi HC on actor's plea The Delhi High Court had earlier directed Yadav to surrender by 4:00pm on Wednesday. The actor's lawyer had requested a one-week extension, stating that Yadav had arranged ₹50 lakh but needed more time to pay it. However, the court denied this request, stating that "Leniency...cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance."

Case details Background of the case The case against Yadav and his wife was filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. for several bounced checks and failure to repay dues. In 2018, a magisterial court in Delhi convicted them in these cases, sentencing the actor to six months' imprisonment. This conviction was upheld by a sessions court in 2019 but was challenged by the Yadavs in the Delhi High Court.

