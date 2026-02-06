Rajpal Yadav surrenders in check-bounce case
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered to the authorities of Tihar Jail in Delhi on Thursday evening. This comes after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him any relief in his ongoing check-bounce cases. The actor had sought an extension of the deadline for his surrender, which was denied by the court.
Legal proceedings
'Leniency...cannot be extended endlessly': Delhi HC on actor's plea
The Delhi High Court had earlier directed Yadav to surrender by 4:00pm on Wednesday. The actor's lawyer had requested a one-week extension, stating that Yadav had arranged ₹50 lakh but needed more time to pay it. However, the court denied this request, stating that "Leniency...cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance."
Case details
Background of the case
The case against Yadav and his wife was filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. for several bounced checks and failure to repay dues. In 2018, a magisterial court in Delhi convicted them in these cases, sentencing the actor to six months' imprisonment. This conviction was upheld by a sessions court in 2019 but was challenged by the Yadavs in the Delhi High Court.
Conviction details
Suspension of conviction was temporary
In June 2024, the Delhi High Court temporarily suspended Yadav's conviction, asking him to take "sincere and genuine measures" for an amicable settlement with the complainant. However, on February 2, it directed him to surrender as he had repeatedly failed to fulfill his undertakings to repay the complainant. Following this order, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on Thursday at around 4:00pm.