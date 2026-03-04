'Finally found courage...': Rajshri Deshpande diagnosed with breast cancer 

Rajshri Deshpande, known for her roles in Manto and Sacred Games, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Grade 1 breast cancer. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an update on her health, saying that she has undergone surgery and is now recovering. "As you're reading this, it means I've finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer," she wrote.

Recovery journey Deshpande is now recovering after surgery Deshpande added that she was fortunate to have caught the disease early during a routine check-up. "Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone's love and warmth that carried me through." "Now, I'm recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr. Mandar Nadkarni at Kokilaben Hospital- his expertise and care made this journey far gentler."

Community response Fans, fellow actors wish her well Deshpande's post was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow actors. Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented, "Sending you so much love you strong woman!!" Actor ﻿Adarsh Gourav also extended his support, writing, "Speedy recovery and prayers." One fan wrote, "Sending healing vibes your way only up and onwards from here on Rajshri." Another comment read, "Sending healing prayers for a complete and speedy recovery." In another post, she promised to continue her social work.

