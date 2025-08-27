Viral sensation Raju Kalakar gets biopic; Pratik Gandhi, Nawazuddin eyed

Mulchandani, who previously directed the Gujarati film EkDe Ek (2021), shared his first meeting with Kalakar. "When I met Raju for the first time, I was impressed. Earlier, he was running his father's business of manufacturing dolls and selling them as puppets." "When he couldn't repay a loan, his wife left him. Raju worked hard, became successful, and won her heart again."

Production timeline

Current status of the project

The director is currently working on the script with his team of writers. He has expressed a desire to work with Gandhi again, having previously collaborated on an advertisement in 2020. "On our wish list are Pratik Gandhi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. They both are highly talented and versatile actors," he said. The project is expected to go on the floors by November.