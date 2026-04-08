Rakul Preet Singh starts dubbing for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do': Rakul Preet Singh begins dubbing

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:46 pm Apr 08, 202604:46 pm

What's the story

The release of the highly anticipated comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been pushed to May 15, 2026. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, is a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The decision to delay the release was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, Singh recently shared an exciting update from the recording studio on her Instagram account.