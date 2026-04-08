'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do': Rakul Preet Singh begins dubbing
What's the story
The release of the highly anticipated comedy-drama Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has been pushed to May 15, 2026. The film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, is a sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. The decision to delay the release was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter). Meanwhile, Singh recently shared an exciting update from the recording studio on her Instagram account.
Dubbing update
'Jab woh do ho jaaye...': Singh's cryptic caption
She shared a selfie wearing professional headphones, confirming that the project has entered its post-production phase. Her caption hinted at a plot packed with double the trouble and romantic complications: "Comingggg sooooooon... Jab 'woh' do ho jaaye... tab asli story shuru hoti hai." Emojis of a groom, bride, and two dancing women further underscored the hilarious domestic chaos fans can expect.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also directed the first installment of the franchise. The film will see Khurrana and Khan share screen space for the first time in this romantic comedy. The story promises a fresh twist with a new ensemble and more outrageous comic situations.