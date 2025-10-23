Ram Charan-Upasana announce second pregnancy; watch sweet 'godh-bharai' video here

Telugu cinema superstar Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news on social media with a video from Kamineni Konidela's traditional godh bharai ceremony, which took place during Diwali. The event was attended by close family members and friends from the film industry.

Celebration 'Double the celebration...' The video showed Kamineni Konidela looking radiant in a blue salwar suit as she was showered with gifts and blessings from her loved ones. Charan, dressed in a blue kurta, stood beside his wife with joy. Family legends like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna were also seen celebrating this special occasion. The couple's daughter Klin Kaara, born in June 2023, will now be a big sister! The caption read: "Double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings."

Congratulations Industry congratulates Ram-Upasana The announcement video received an outpouring of love from friends and colleagues in the industry. Lakshmi Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, and producer Guneet Monga were among the first to leave congratulatory comments. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, and Kiara Advani also liked the video.

Privacy Why Ram-Upasana have kept Klin away from the limelight The couple has made it a point to keep their daughter away from the public eye. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kamineni Konidela explained why they have limited Klin's public appearances. "The world is a place that's changing so rapidly, and few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give a child the freedom to live." Notably, Klin's face was blurred out in the pregnancy announcement video as well.