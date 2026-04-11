RGV reveals he dedicated his autobiography to Dawood Ibrahim

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a shocking revelation. In a recent interview with Filmfare, he said that he dedicated his autobiography, Guns & Thighs, to gangster Dawood Ibrahim . He said, "I dedicated the book to Dawood Ibrahim also, but the publishers removed his name." "If Dawood Ibrahim was not there, I would not have made Satya and Company, the two iconic films. How can I not dedicate it to him? I am earning my living because of him."

No threats received 'I became their soul mate' Varma further claimed that he never received any threatening calls from the underworld. He said, "I was the only guy who never got threatening calls, the reason being they loved Satya and Company." "They didn't want to bother me. I kind of became their soul mate." Both films were inspired by Mumbai's underworld.

Funding speculation Former cop's claims on Bollywood films' alleged ties to gangsters In a previous interview with ANI, former Mumbai police officer D Sivanandhan had suggested that some of Varma's films were funded by gangsters. He said that Satya, Shootout at Wadala, Company, and Shootout at Lokhandwala were made to "lift the image of the gangsters." He even claimed that films from the 1970s, like Deewaar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, "were funded and financed by them."

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