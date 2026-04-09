When a train halted weekly for Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'  

Ramanand Sagar 's Ramayan was not just a television show, but a cultural phenomenon that gripped the nation. One such incident that perfectly encapsulates its popularity is when a train reportedly stopped mid-journey so that passengers could watch an episode together. This anecdote is from the book An Epic Life: Ramanand Sagar: From Barsaat to Ramayan.

Cultural impact It was Patna to Delhi passenger train The book reveals that a passenger train traveling from Patna to Delhi would make an unscheduled stop at Rampur railway station every Sunday. This was done so that both passengers and staff could watch Ramayan together. Per MoneyControl, the train would only resume its journey after the episode ended, highlighting the show's immense popularity and influence on people's lives.

Viewer dedication Viewers' dedication to not missing an episode The book also reveals that viewers were so dedicated to not missing an episode of Ramayan that they would reschedule meetings, postpone events, and plan their entire day around the telecast. Even minor disruptions like power cuts would lead to widespread frustration among fans. First aired between 1987 and 1988 on DD National, the show achieved unprecedented popularity with millions tuning in across India.

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Timeless appeal 'Ramayan's re-run during lockdown The show's re-run during the nationwide lockdown proved its timeless appeal, reportedly garnering an astonishing viewership of 7.7 crore. This made it one of the most-watched shows in the world. What set Ramayan apart was not just its storytelling but also how it united an entire nation at a time when television sets were scarce and families would gather to watch together every Sunday.

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