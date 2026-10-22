'Ramayana' advance booking remains slow but steady 

So far, 1.26L tickets have been sold for Ramayana across 3,707 shows, with bookings still open.

The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 15%, although eight shows have been reported as house full.

Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance booking collection with ₹1.93cr (27% of the total gross), followed by Delhi at ₹1.78cr and Gujarat at ₹49.67L.