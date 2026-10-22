'Ramayana' advance booking remains slow but steady
What's the story
The advance bookings for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One have crossed ₹7cr. This figure is much lower than the final opening-day advance sales of Jailer 2, Dhurandhar 2, and Toxic. The film has so far grossed ₹7.1cr for November 5 (Thursday), with the figure standing at ₹5.17cr after excluding blocked seats, reported Sacnilk. However, the epic has a lot of time to bounce back.
Booking details
Maharashtra leads state-wise advance booking collection
So far, 1.26L tickets have been sold for Ramayana across 3,707 shows, with bookings still open.
The film has recorded an overall occupancy of 15%, although eight shows have been reported as house full.
Maharashtra leads the state-wise advance booking collection with ₹1.93cr (27% of the total gross), followed by Delhi at ₹1.78cr and Gujarat at ₹49.67L.
Highest collection
Night shows have recorded highest earnings
Night shows starting at 7:00pm have recorded the highest advance booking collection among all time slots for Ramayana. They have earned ₹2.41cr from 1,154 shows with an occupancy of 15%.
Morning shows before noon follow closely with ₹2.1cr across 1,182 screenings and a higher occupancy of 16%.
Afternoon and evening shows have also contributed to the overall earnings but with lower occupancies of 14% and 15%, respectively.
Sales comparison
How does 'Ramayana' compare to other films?
Ramayana's current advance sales are still below the final opening-day figures of 2026 biggies.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 closed its opening-day advance bookings at ₹41.48cr gross, while Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic recorded ₹62.43cr and ₹73.43cr, respectively.
After excluding blocked seats, their respective figures stood at ₹37.6cr for Jailer 2, ₹52.35cr for Dhurandhar 2, and ₹58.27cr for Toxic.
Booking trends
Premium screenings priced at over ₹3,000 in Mumbai
Bookings for Ramayana opened on Tuesday, more than two weeks before its release.
The initial rollout was reportedly slow due to a dispute over distribution shares between Dharma Productions and exhibitors. However, the makers later announced that bookings had opened across the country.
Some premium screenings are priced at ₹3,170 in Mumbai.
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on November 5.