'Ramayana' yet to earn ₹10cr in advance bookings

Delhi-NCR has witnessed the highest growth in advance bookings, with a 13% increase from the previous day. The region has contributed over ₹2cr in pre-sales, surpassing other major centers.

Mumbai follows closely with ₹1.52cr, while Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune have contributed ₹47L, ₹44.97L, and ₹42.6L, respectively.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana are the top five states for region-wise advance bookings for Ramayana.