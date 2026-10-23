'Ramayana' yet to earn ₹10cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has reportedly raked in ₹8.8cr through advance bookings ahead of its November 5 release. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has sold over 1.56L tickets across 4,032 shows so far. The Hindi version leads the pre-sales with earnings of ₹7.89cr while the Kannada and Telugu versions have contributed ₹57.69L and ₹21.11L, respectively, to the film's pre-release momentum.
Market breakdown
Delhi-NCR leads region-wise pre-sales
Delhi-NCR has witnessed the highest growth in advance bookings, with a 13% increase from the previous day. The region has contributed over ₹2cr in pre-sales, surpassing other major centers.
Mumbai follows closely with ₹1.52cr, while Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune have contributed ₹47L, ₹44.97L, and ₹42.6L, respectively.
Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana are the top five states for region-wise advance bookings for Ramayana.
Show timing preference
Night shows dominate pre-sales
The trend of advance bookings for Ramayana also indicates a strong interest in evening showings.
The film has earned ₹2.9cr from pre-sales for night shows and ₹2.6cr from morning shows. These figures highlight the pre-release demand for different show timings.
The final opening day performance will depend on further bookings, ticket sales closer to release, and audience response when the film hits theaters on November 5.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is helmed by Tiwari and stars Kapoor as Lord Ram, Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh.
The film is based on the Hindu epic of the same name and has been in the news for its star cast, VFX, and scale.
It is being made into a two-part series, with Part 2 releasing in theaters in 2027.