'Ramayana' heads to Hollywood: Ranbir's big international promo tour
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is about to make some noise in the US
The film's team, including Ranbir Kapoor, will start their first big international promo tour later this month, building excitement ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.
What's in store for the film's promo
Ramayana is a two-part saga with Ranbir as Lord Rama and a star cast featuring Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash.
The music lineup is next-level too: Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are on board.
Besides media events across the US there's buzz about a possible Comic-Con appearance to connect with global fans.