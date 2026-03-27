'Ramayana' heads to Hollywood: Ranbir's big international promo tour

What's in store for the film's promo

Ramayana is a two-part saga with Ranbir as Lord Rama and a star cast featuring Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash.

The music lineup is next-level too: Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are on board.

Besides media events across the US there's buzz about a possible Comic-Con appearance to connect with global fans.