'Ramayana' producer Namit Malhotra gets candid about movie's budget

The producer of the upcoming film Ramayana , Namit Malhotra, recently discussed the movie's budget. In a recent interview on the Game Changers podcast, he said that while people are curious about the final budget of the film, he doesn't know it himself. "People ask me what my final budget is going to be, I don't know." The film's first part is set to release in November 2026.

Business impact 'Ramayana has infused a new life into my business': Malhotra Malhotra also revealed that Ramayana has breathed new life into his business. "Today, Ramayana has infused a new life into our business." "Even in my experience of 30 years, I can't pinpoint how it's happening, but it is," he said. He added that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and the Hollywood strike last year, his company DNEG managed to pay salaries to its 11,000 employees every month.

Budget details Film's budget has been a hot topic of discussion The film's budget has been a hot topic of discussion, with reports suggesting it to be around ₹4,000cr. Malhotra said, "I don't know where the money is coming from. When people ask me how I pulled it off, even I don't know. " He added, "People ask me what my final budget is going to be. I don't know. I don't check that every day." "I just see if we're making the right product. There should be no compromise anywhere."