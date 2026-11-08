'Ramayana' set for Hong Kong release on November 12
What's the story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, is set to be released in Hong Kong on November 12. The film, which premiered in India and several overseas territories on November 5, is gradually expanding its theatrical reach. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, it will be released in Hindi with Chinese and English subtitles.
Screening details
Bookings for 'Ramayana' have opened across multiple cinemas
The film's release in Hong Kong will introduce the epic tale to a new international audience.
According to official ticketing websites, bookings for Ramayana have opened across multiple cinemas.
The screenings are set to take place at theaters in Mong Kok, Langham Place, Premiere Elements, Tsuen Wan, and Kwai Fong.
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Ramayana'
Meanwhile, Ramayana has been performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office.
The film raked in ₹69.8 crore net on its third day, taking its total domestic gross to ₹218.25 crore and net collection to ₹182.7 crore.
Its overseas run has also been impressive, with the film earning ₹68.5 crore on Day 3 alone, bringing its total international gross to ₹165.75 crore.
Actor's response
Kapoor addressed trolling before film's release
Before the release, Kapoor addressed the criticism and trolling surrounding Ramayana at an event organized by IIMUN (India International Movement to Unite Nations).
The actor spoke about why he does not let online opinions affect him.
"It goes back to the good old song 'Kuchh to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna," he said.
The film also stars Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil as Dasharatha, among others.