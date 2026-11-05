'Ramayana' review: Visually stunning, but emotionally hollow
What's the story
Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a visual delight. Grand, ambitious, and mounted on an unprecedented scale for Indian cinema, it dazzles with its spellbinding visuals. But films need more than just glorious imagery to become unforgettable epics. With clunky dialogue and flat characters, Ramayana: Part 1 struggles to find its soul, ultimately emerging as a majestic yet emotionally hollow drama.
Plot, cast
Meet the cast of the epic
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, with Yash playing Ravana.
In a delightful full-circle moment, Arun Govil plays Dashrath, while Shobana is Kaikasi, Ravana's mother.
The franchise's first part, which runs for a staggering 195 minutes, covers Ravana's prowess as a pandit and a warrior, and follows the story up to Sita's abduction.
#1
Positives: Yash emerges as best performer of the ensemble
Yash is a tremendous performer who can salvage even the weakest scene.
After his phenomenal double role in Toxic, he commands the screen yet again.
The role of the demon king Ravana, whose hubris brought his downfall, is tailor-made for him.
Yash plays it with feral, spectacular energy.
You feel Ravana's rage, anger, and ambition, and the actor becomes a vessel for Tiwari's vision.
#2
Makes some interesting choices with screenplay, presentation
Tiwari makes intriguing narrative choices: we meet Ravana much before we meet Ram.
Most of the first half is devoted to Ravana's backstory, and the screen crackles with Yash's magic.
The film offers an interesting take on his 10 heads—watch it on the big screen to experience the grandeur.
Moreover, Sita is portrayed as a courageous warrior who kills demons with Ram and Lakshman.
#3
Film remains consistently immersive
Despite its sheer lack of emotional beats, Ramayana always remains engaging and immersive.
Ravana's Pushpak Vimana looks incredibly majestic, and Jatayu's (voiced by Anupam Kher) depiction is so moving that your heart aches.
Another standout scene is when Ram leaves Ayodhya.
Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman's music, the performances, and the direction—everything comes together immaculately.
#4
Negatives: Kapoor is stiff, awkward playing Ram
Kapoor can infuse magic into even the most basic roles, but as Ram, he leaves much to be desired.
The burden of playing a divine figure weighs on him, and his image as a Bollywood star crushes his performance.
He fares considerably better in the few scenes where Ram is vulnerable or angry, but struggles to convey the character's calmness and composure.
#5
Tiwari doesn't care about most secondary characters
The screenplay is overcrowded with supporting characters, but if you aren't already well-aware, you will find yourself nudging Google about who's who.
Kaushalya, Sumitra, and Mandodari get one dialogue each, and Shatrughna and Urmila get none.
They're vital to the story, but the film couldn't care less.
Before you can register their presence, they're already gone!
They only exist because they have to.
#6
Never unwatchable, but could have been so much more
Tiwari can be a confident, sensitive filmmaker who can wrench your heart (Dangal), but he can also falter badly (Bawaal).
Ramayana exists between these two spectrums.
One moment, the film glistens with magic, and the visuals knock your socks off (Ravana-Jatayu fight and the opening sequence).
However, the very next minute, the dull, lifeless narrative takes over.
#7
Needed to lean toward emotional, dramatic storytelling
Awe-inspiring visuals in films can stun you, but writing stays with you.
Alas, Ramayana fails in this department and lacks a beating heart.
Understandably, a major chunk of the ₹4,000cr budget went to the VFX, but nothing tethers us to the characters.
Always in an inexplicable rush, Ramayana never pauses to breathe.
Conflicts are resolved within minutes, and Pallavi-Kapoor's non-existent chemistry further complicates matters.
Verdict
Grand visuals, but not an instant classic; 3.5/5 stars
Ramayana is overly occupied with action and unbothered by emotions.
The film almost demands you bow to the characters, but they're barely developed.
You expect to be swept up in the pathos of Ram-Sita's story, but they always remain strangers.
The ambition is palpable, and the visuals are excellent, but Ramayana: Part 1 isn't the instant classic it was designed to be.
3.5/5 stars.