'Ramayana' review: Visually stunning, but emotionally hollow

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, with Yash playing Ravana.

In a delightful full-circle moment, Arun Govil plays Dashrath, while Shobana is Kaikasi, Ravana's mother.

The franchise's first part, which runs for a staggering 195 minutes, covers Ravana's prowess as a pandit and a warrior, and follows the story up to Sita's abduction.