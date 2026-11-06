Europa League, Bournemouth beat Sparta Prague 3-1: Key stats
What's the story
Bournemouth continued their unbeaten run in the 2026-27 UEFA Europa League this season, beating Sparta Prague 3-1. The match saw Tyler Adams, Evanilson and Rayan come off the bench to score for Bournemouth. The victory marked their fourth consecutive win in the tournament, a remarkable feat for a team making its debut in European competitions.
Match highlights
Adams scores a crucial equalizer for Bournemouth
The match took a turn early in the second half when American midfielder Adams scored an equalizer.
His goal came after Amine Adli capitalized on a defensive error from Sparta Prague.
The Czech side had taken the lead through Ebrima Singhateh's first-half opener, but Tobias Guddal was sent off for a second yellow card in the first half.
Game turnaround
Evanilson and Rayan seal the game for the Cherries
Bournemouth took the lead with just nine minutes left in the match, thanks to a stunning finish from Evanilson inside the area.
Rayan then added a third goal with an effort from just outside the box, sealing the game for Bournemouth.
Despite making eight changes from their weekend win over Leeds United, Bournemouth managed to maintain their winning streak in all competitions.
Do you know?
2nd English side with this record
As per Opta, Bournemouth are the second English team to win each of their first four matches in major European competition (including Fairs), after Liverpool in the European Cup in 1964.
Details
Match stats and points table
Sparta Prague created 2 big chances with the Cherries creating one.
From 12 attempts, the hosts managed three shots on target. Bournemouth had nine shots on target from 20 attempts.
In terms of touches in the opposition box, Bournemouth had 35 compared to Sparta Prague's 24.
Bournemouth had 58.7% ball possession.
With this result, Bournemouth are currently placed 2nd with 12 points from 4 matches.
Meanwhile, Sparta Prague are 22nd with 4 points from 4 games.
Do you know?
7th successive win for Bournemouth across competitions
Bournemouth have won their last 7 games in all competitions. W 3-0 vs. Sturm Graz, W 2-0 vs. Sunderland, W 3-0 vs. AC Milan, W 0-3 vs. Man United, W 3-0 vs. Aston Villa, W 2-0 vs. Leeds, W 1-3 vs. Sparta Prague. Bournemouth have scored 19 goals in these 7 games and conceded just one.
Twitter Post
Cherries bear fruit!
SEVEN WINS IN A ROW ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/7GRhyUrGQa— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 5, 2026