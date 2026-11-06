Crystal Palace hold Hoffenheim 1-1 in UEFA Europa League
What's the story
Crystal Palace managed to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in the Europa League match at Selhurst Park. The result comes as a much-needed lifeline for manager Pierre Sage, who has been under pressure after three consecutive Premier League defeats. Despite playing with 10 men for the final minutes due to Adam Wharton's red card, Palace's Daichi Kamada scored a late equalizer to ease some of the pressure on Sage.
Match overview
Hoffenheim take early lead in 1st half
The match started with Hoffenheim's Alexander Prass scoring in the seventh minute, capitalizing on Palace's defensive frailties.
His shot went under Dean Henderson's body after a counter-attack from the visitors.
Despite showing some attacking intent, Palace struggled to convert their possession into clear chances.
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim looked dangerous every time they attacked.
Setbacks
Palace down to 10 men as visitors remain dominant
Palace's defensive woes continued as they failed to keep Hoffenheim at bay.
Dean Henderson had to make a brilliant save to deny Andrej Kramaric from close range.
The situation worsened for Palace when Adam Wharton was shown a second yellow card in the 77th minute for an aerial challenge on Wouter Burger.
This left the hosts with 10 men, further complicating their quest for an equalizer.
Equalizer
Kamada's late equalizer eases pressure on Sage
Just when it seemed like another defeat was on the cards, Daichi Kamada came to Palace's rescue with a stoppage-time equalizer.
Yeremy Pino's cross into the box was headed down by Tyrick Mitchell and Kamada slotted it through the goalkeeper's legs.
The goal brought relief at Selhurst Park and gave Sage a much-needed moment of respite amid mounting pressure on his managerial position.
Future challenges
What next for Sage and Palace?
The draw against Hoffenheim highlighted several areas that need improvement for Palace, especially in defense.
However, the nature of their late equalizer could prove crucial for Sage as he faces growing scrutiny over his managerial position.
Despite the result, this performance won't silence his critics ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Information
Here are the match stats
Palace created 2 big chances compared to their opponent's three. Palace had 13 attempts with 5 shots on target. From 15 attempts, Hoffeinheim had 5 shots on target. Hoffeinheim had 31 touches in the opposition box. Palace had 19 such touches.