Unique records held by Cristiano Ronaldo in international football
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese forward, announced his retirement from international football on November 5. The 41-year-old player made the announcement in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday. "To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team," he said in a heartfelt farewell message. Here's more.
Legacy
Some decisions not made with just the mind: Ronaldo
Ronaldo reflected on his 23-year-long journey with the Portuguese national team, saying he never felt the number seven shirt belonged to him alone.
He said, "But for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world."
He also said that some decisions are not made with just the mind but also with one's heart.
Farewell tribute
Portuguese Football Federation to organize fitting tribute for Ronaldo
The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) has announced plans to pay a fitting tribute to Ronaldo's illustrious career.
The statement read, "It is our firm and immense desire to organize, plan, participate and actively collaborate in what will always be a fitting tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo's immense career."
This comes as Portugal prepares to announce their squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales.
Achievements
A look at his illustrious international career
Ronaldo holds the world record for most goals (146) and appearances (234) for his national team since making his debut in 2003.
He also clocked 37 assists.
Ronaldo has played in six European Championships and was part of the Portugal team that finished as runners-up in 2004 and champions in 2016.
He has been the captain since 2008, leading his country to victory in the inaugural Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025.
Despite these successes, Portugal didn't progress beyond the semi-finals of the World Cup during Ronaldo's tenure with the national team.
Records
Ronaldo's unique records: Summary
As mentioned, Ronaldo owns the most number of goals (146) in international football.
He also has the most number of appearances (234).
Ronaldo is the first player to score in six different World Cups following his goal against Uzbekistan in the 2026 group stage.
As per Opta, he became the oldest player to feature in a World Cup knockout match, helping his side beat Croatia.
Ronaldo is the only to have scored at least 10 goals at both the FIFA World Cup (11) and UEFA European Championship finals (14).
Information
Breaking down Ronaldo's international goals
Ronaldo has scored 41 goals at UEFA European Championship qualifying games. He also scored 41 FIFA World Cup qualifying goals. From 56 friendlies, he managed 22 goals. He managed 14 goals at UEFA European Championship. He owns 15 UEFA Nations League goals. Besides his 11 World Cuo goals, he also scored twice at FIFA Conferations Cup.