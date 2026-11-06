Former Australian cricketer Chris Lynn suspended for cocaine use: Details

The Cricket Regulator's report revealed that Lynn's urine sample was sent to the WADA-accredited Laboratory in Laboratoire Anti-Dopage, France.

The test returned Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Cocaine is categorized as a stimulant under section S.6A of the 2026 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and is prohibited only in competition.