Former Australian cricketer Chris Lynn suspended for cocaine use: Details
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has been handed a one-month suspension by ECB's Cricket Regulator after testing positive for cocaine. The test was conducted on July 18 during the finals day of the T20 Blast tournament, where Lynn was representing Northamptonshire. He accepted the sanction imposed by ECB's Cricket Regulator. Here are further details.
Test results
Cocaine is categorized as a stimulant
The Cricket Regulator's report revealed that Lynn's urine sample was sent to the WADA-accredited Laboratory in Laboratoire Anti-Dopage, France.
The test returned Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Cocaine is categorized as a stimulant under section S.6A of the 2026 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List and is prohibited only in competition.
Suspension details
Lynn admitted to using cocaine on July 15 and 16
On July 31, the Cricket Regulator informed Lynn about his provisional suspension after the drug test results were revealed, as per Cricbuzz.
On August 20, he admitted to using cocaine on July 15 and 16.
Lynn claimed that his offense was an out-of-competition Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) violation unrelated to sporting performance.
He also provided evidence supporting that the ingestion of cocaine occurred outside competition hours.
Charges and reduction
Lynn completed a 'substance of abuse treatment program'
On September 23, the Cricket Regulator formally charged Lynn with a violation of ECB's anti-doping rules.
The charge was initially under two articles but one was dropped as his urine sample's cocaine level was below the minimum required for a charge under World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) rules.
The regulator initially sought a three-month suspension but reduced it to one month after Lynn confirmed he had completed a 'substance of abuse treatment program.'