Sai Pallavi was recently trolled for wearing a swimsuit

Fans defend 'Ramayana's Sai Pallavi amid trolling for swimsuit photos

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:16 pm Sep 23, 202502:16 pm

What's the story

Actor Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan recently enjoyed a beach vacation, during which the latter shared pictures on Instagram. However, some netizens started trolling Pallavi for wearing a swimsuit. The actor's fans quickly defended her, questioning what they expected her to wear on the beach. One comment read: "That's Ms Pallavi's wish, what she wants to wear. What do you expect her to wear under water?? A saree?? (sic)."