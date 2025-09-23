Fans defend 'Ramayana's Sai Pallavi amid trolling for swimsuit photos
Actor Sai Pallavi and her sister Pooja Kannan recently enjoyed a beach vacation, during which the latter shared pictures on Instagram. However, some netizens started trolling Pallavi for wearing a swimsuit. The actor's fans quickly defended her, questioning what they expected her to wear on the beach. One comment read: "That's Ms Pallavi's wish, what she wants to wear. What do you expect her to wear under water?? A saree?? (sic)."
Another fan wrote, "People can wear what they are comfortable with. It's their choice. Stop intruding in other people's lives." One comment sarcastically read, "She forgot to wear saree to swim." Another said, "She is brilliant enough to know what she wants to wear as per the situation and occasion."
Pallavi was last seen on screen in Chandoo Mondeti's Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. She will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where she plays Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. She is also working on a movie directed by Sunil Pandey, starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.