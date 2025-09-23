Akshay Kumar slams AI videos of him in Valmiki's role

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has slammed the use of artificial intelligence to generate clips showing him as Maharishi Valmiki. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that the apparent movie trailer was fake and was created using artificial intelligence. He also urged fans and media houses to be careful while consuming such content.

Statement Kumar's statement on X Kumar's statement read, "I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki." "I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI." "What's worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as 'news' without even verifying if these are real or morphed."

Appeal 'Request media houses to verify, report after authenticating information' The actor further emphasized the need for responsible reporting in the age of AI. He said, "In today's time, when misleading content is being produced at great speed through manipulative AI, I sincerely request media houses to verify and report only after authenticating the information." This comes as AI-generated content continues to spread rapidly online, making it harder for fans and media outlets to tell real clips and manipulated videos apart.

Twitter Post See Kumar's post here I have recently come across some AI-generated videos of a film trailer showing me in the role of Maharishi Valmiki. I want to clarify that all such videos are fake and created using AI. What’s worse, some news channels decide to pick these up as ‘news’ without even verifying if… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 23, 2025