SRK, Vikrant Massey split ₹2 lakh National Award prize money

This is Khan's first-ever National Award in his three-decade career, thanks to his mega-hit Jawan (which pulled in over ₹640 crore).

Rules for joint winners; when will Khan receive his award

National Award rules say joint winners each get their own medal and certificate, but always split the cash. This year saw several categories with shared winners—not just Best Actor.

Khan was actually filming in Poland when he heard the news; he'll pick up his award from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi soon.