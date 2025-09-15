LOADING...
Ramya Krishnan joins Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde's 'DQ41'
The film is led by Dulquer Salmaan

By Isha Sharma
Sep 15, 2025
03:08 pm
What's the story

On Monday, SLV Cinemas announced that veteran actor Ramya Krishnan will be joining the cast of their upcoming Telugu film DQ41. The announcement was made on her 55th birthday, with the production house paying tribute to her enduring legacy in Indian cinema. "Ruling the big screens and hearts through generations with her timeless charm...," read their post.

Film details

About the film and its crew

Krishnan's addition to DQ41 is sure to elevate the film's stature. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, with music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Anay Om Goswami. Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, the film is produced under Sudhakar Cherukuri's SLV Cinemas banner.

Career highlights

Krishnan's impact on Indian cinema

Krishnan is known for her memorable performances in films like Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Her role as Sivagami was instrumental in the film's success, which reportedly grossed over $370 million worldwide. She has also delivered powerful performances in movies such as Liger, Khal Nayak, Sweety Nanna Jodi, and Jailer, among others.