Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' looks at a slow start
What's the story
The much-awaited film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹4.3 crore from advance bookings for its opening day (Friday). The figure includes ₹3.69 crore without block seats. The movie has sold 2.68 lakh tickets across 2,720 shows in 809 cinemas across 315 cities, reported Sacnilk.
State-wise breakdown
State-wise break-up for 'Ranabaali's opening day
Telangana has emerged as the top state for Ranabaali's opening day, contributing a whopping 47% (₹2.06 crore) to the film's total gross.
It is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with ₹1.61 crore and ₹44.84 lakh, respectively.
The film has also performed well in Tamil Nadu (₹6.85 lakh), Maharashtra (₹3.16 lakh), and Odisha (₹1.78 lakh).
City-wise breakdown
City-wise break-up for 'Ranabaali's opening day
Hyderabad has emerged as the top city for Ranabaali's opening day, contributing ₹1.56 crore (36% of the gross) to the film's total earnings.
Bengaluru and Vizag-Visakhapatnam followed with ₹38.78 lakh and ₹21.21 lakh, respectively.
Other cities that contributed to the film's earnings include Vijayawada (₹9.81 lakh), Kakinada (₹8.54 lakh), Guntur (₹8.08 lakh), Warangal (₹8.08 lakh), Kurnool (₹6.5 lakh), Nellore (₹5.9 lakh), and Tirupati (₹5.47 lakh).
Show timings
Fastest-filling morning shows for 'Ranabaali'
The morning shows for Ranabaali's opening day are filling up the fastest, with a 33% occupancy across 679 shows.
Afternoon shows are reportedly the slowest at 26% across 663 shows.
The evening and night shows have a slightly higher occupancy at 26% and 28%, respectively.
As many as 25 shows have become houseful!