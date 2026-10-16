Vijay-Rashmika's 'Ranabaali' looks at a slow start

Telangana has emerged as the top state for Ranabaali's opening day, contributing a whopping 47% (₹2.06 crore) to the film's total gross.

It is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with ₹1.61 crore and ₹44.84 lakh, respectively.

The film has also performed well in Tamil Nadu (₹6.85 lakh), Maharashtra (₹3.16 lakh), and Odisha (₹1.78 lakh).