Ranbir Kapoor turns vegetarian, follows sattvic diet for 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for his role as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana. According to a Viral Bhayani post, the actor has reportedly quit alcohol and turned vegetarian to embody purity in his character. He is also following a strict sattvic diet, early morning workouts, and meditation as part of his preparation. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and 2027.
Lifestyle changes
Kapoor had earlier revealed his decision to quit smoking
Kapoor had earlier spoken about quitting smoking after the birth of his daughter, Raha. He had said, "Right now, the focus is just to spend time with my daughter." "I have changed a lot of my lifestyle. I have quit smoking and drinking." "I am really trying to clean up my life. I have entered my 40s and want to be healthy for my kid and for myself."
Star-studded film
Other actors featured in 'Ramayana'
Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal will play Surpanakha and Mandodari, respectively. Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, and Indira Krishnan are also a part of this project. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.