Ranbir Kapoor turns vegetarian, follows sattvic diet for 'Ramayana'

Lifestyle changes

Kapoor had earlier revealed his decision to quit smoking

Kapoor had earlier spoken about quitting smoking after the birth of his daughter, Raha. He had said, "Right now, the focus is just to spend time with my daughter." "I have changed a lot of my lifestyle. I have quit smoking and drinking." "I am really trying to clean up my life. I have entered my 40s and want to be healthy for my kid and for myself."