Ranbir Kapoor to lead Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' remake
Ranbir Kapoor is set to lead Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new film Baiju Bawra, a fresh take on the 1955 musical classic.
The project originally had Ranveer Singh in mind, but plans shifted as Bhansali focused on other films.
With pre-production rolling in early 2024, Kapoor's casting marks a big step forward for this much-anticipated remake.
Kapoor reportedly got the role as a birthday gift on his 43rd, and his genuine love for old-school music fits perfectly with Baiju Bawra's vibe.
After several stars—including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone—were considered for the project, with Deepika reportedly turning it down due to pay and scheduling issues and Ranbir initially declining due to script concerns and past experience with Bhansali, Kapoor's decision to join signals fresh energy for the project.
The film is expected to start shooting this year (2025).