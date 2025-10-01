Ranbir Kapoor to lead Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' remake

Kapoor's casting marks a big step forward for this remake

Kapoor reportedly got the role as a birthday gift on his 43rd, and his genuine love for old-school music fits perfectly with Baiju Bawra's vibe.

After several stars—including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone—were considered for the project, with Deepika reportedly turning it down due to pay and scheduling issues and Ranbir initially declining due to script concerns and past experience with Bhansali, Kapoor's decision to join signals fresh energy for the project.

The film is expected to start shooting this year (2025).