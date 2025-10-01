Shah Rukh Khan returns as co-host for Filmfare Awards Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan is back as co-host for the 70th Filmfare Awards, happening October 11, 2025.

He'll be on stage with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

Sharing his excitement, SRK said, "From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands... it's been a journey of love, cinema, and magic."