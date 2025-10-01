Next Article
Shah Rukh Khan returns as co-host for Filmfare Awards
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is back as co-host for the 70th Filmfare Awards, happening October 11, 2025.
He'll be on stage with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.
Sharing his excitement, SRK said, "From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands... it's been a journey of love, cinema, and magic."
Laapataa Ladies leads nominations this year
This year's ceremony lands in Ahmedabad at EKA Arena—the first time ever for Gujarat.
The awards celebrate the best Hindi films released in 2024 and are teaming up with Gujarat Tourism for a bigger bash.
Laapataa Ladies leads the pack with 24 nominations.
SRK has hosted the awards multiple times before
SRK isn't new to this—he previously hosted Filmfare in 2003, 2004, 2007, and last went all-in as host back in 2008 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Vidya Balan.