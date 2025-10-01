Next Article
Rapper Vedan, 8 others charged with ganja consumption
Entertainment
Rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) and eight others have been charged with consuming ganja at a Vyttila flat while preparing for a music show in April.
Police say they found six grams of suspected ganja at the scene, leading to charges under the NDPS Act.
Vedan, others out on bail
The charge sheet was filed in Thripunithura court two weeks ago. Vedan and the others were arrested but are currently out on bail.
If convicted under Section 27 of the NDPS Act, they could face up to six months in jail or a ₹10,000 fine—or both.
The case now waits for further court proceedings.