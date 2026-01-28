'Rang De Basanti' team to reunite for special screening
What's the story
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Rang De Basanti, a special screening will be held in Mumbai on Friday, January 30. The event will be attended by director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, actors Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth Suryanarayan, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. The film's ensemble cast also included R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Anupam Kher.
Film synopsis
'Rang De Basanti' plot and critical acclaim
Rang De Basanti tells the story of a group of college students whose lives change while working on a documentary about freedom fighters. The film was critically acclaimed for its socio-political themes, becoming a nationwide phenomenon upon release. It won a National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards.
Actor's statement
Joshi's tribute to 'Rang De Basanti'
Recently, Joshi spoke about the film's enduring legacy. News18 quoted him, saying, "Rang De Basanti is...a cult film and a film that Hindi cinema will remember forever." "I was fortunate and blessed enough to be a part of a rare cinema that continues to touch people from across generations." The movie was India's official entry for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category and was also chosen for consideration at the Golden Globe Awards.