'Rang De Basanti' team to reunite for special screening

Rang De Basanti tells the story of a group of college students whose lives change while working on a documentary about freedom fighters. The film was critically acclaimed for its socio-political themes, becoming a nationwide phenomenon upon release. It won a National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2007 BAFTA Awards.

Actor's statement

Joshi's tribute to 'Rang De Basanti'

Recently, Joshi spoke about the film's enduring legacy. News18 quoted him, saying, "Rang De Basanti is...a cult film and a film that Hindi cinema will remember forever." "I was fortunate and blessed enough to be a part of a rare cinema that continues to touch people from across generations." The movie was India's official entry for the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category and was also chosen for consideration at the Golden Globe Awards.