'Stupid' to ask if 'Rang De...' can be made today

Twenty years after its release, Rang De Basanti (2006) continues to resonate with audiences. Led by Aamir Khan , the ensemble drama changed Bollywood as we knew it. In a recent interview with SCREEN, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reflected on the film's enduring relevance and the creative choices that shaped it. He also addressed questions about whether such a film could be made in today's socio-political climate.

Creative choices Mehra's vision for 'Rang De Basanti' opening credits Mehra explained his decision to use archival footage and Sue's (Alice Patten) research materials in the film's opening credits. He said, "The opening credits must immediately establish the film's tone and signal what lies ahead." The choice was influenced by Sue McKinley's discovery of her grandfather James's diary, which became the basis for her documentary.

Visual storytelling Mehra's approach to cinematography and character development Mehra also spoke about the unique camerawork by Binod Pradhan, including Dutch angles and unusual close-ups. He said these techniques were used at pivotal moments to enter Sue's mind. The director revealed that the visual journey mirrors the emotional one, starting with a group and gradually isolating individuals for an increasing sense of claustrophobia. He also discussed Karan's (Siddharth) character arc as a reflection of his internal transformation.

Behind-the-scenes challenges Mehra's struggles and Khan's emotional scene Mehra opened up about the hurdles he faced while getting Rang De Basanti off the ground. He revealed that financial issues forced him to mortgage his office and house in Pali Hill. He also shared an interesting anecdote about Khan's emotional scene. When the day of the scene came, Khan reported with red eyes. "I didn't want him to come into scene with so many tears already in his eyes...So I told Aamir, 'We are not shooting.'"

