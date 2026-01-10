Rani's 'Oh My Goddess' starts soon, Akshay sets extended cameo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly signed on for another film in the OMG series. The film will be headlined by Rani Mukerji and is tentatively titled Oh My Goddess. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Kumar would only have a special appearance in the movie, new information suggests he will play an extended role.

Role details Kumar's role to be on par with 'OMG 2' An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Oh My Goddess goes on floors in February." "It was reported that Akshay Kumar would have a special appearance and would shoot for only a day or two." "However, the truth is that he has an extended cameo and has devoted many more days to filming." "In fact, his screen time is the same or almost as the one he had in OMG 2 (2023)."

Production details 'Oh My Goddess' script locked last year The source further revealed that the script for Oh My Goddess was locked last year. "It's a unique idea and director Amit Rai has gone one step ahead this time to give the audience a novel experience within the OMG world." "Everyone in the team is excited about the film and taking it on the floors."