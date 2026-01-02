Rani Mukerji joins Akshay Kumar in 'Oh My God 3'

The source further added, "Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar's most loved franchises, and it's only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film." "Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative." The film is being directed by Amit Rai, who has reportedly penned a story that's "bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous installments."

Franchise evolution

'OMG 3' aims to elevate franchise standards

The source added, "Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger." Known for its thought-provoking narratives with strong entertainment value, the Oh My God franchise has carved a niche in Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 3.