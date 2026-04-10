Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith granted bail in latest sexual harassment case

The Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court has granted bail to Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith in a sexual harassment case. This is the third case against the director. However, the previous cases have been closed by the Kerala and Karnataka High Courts. The prosecution had opposed the bail, citing fears that Ranjith could influence witnesses if released and alleging that he had not fully cooperated with the investigation, reported Bar and Bench.

Defense statement What Ranjith said during the hearing In response to the prosecution's concerns, Ranjith assured the court that he would not interfere with witnesses. He clarified that his refusal to confess did not mean he was not cooperating with the investigation. The case has gained significant attention due to his prominence in the film industry.

Investigation integrity Prosecution's stance on the matter During the hearing, the prosecution stressed the importance of safeguarding the investigation from external pressures. They reiterated their concerns about Ranjith's potential influence on witnesses and his alleged lack of cooperation. The court has imposed conditions on Ranjith's bail to prevent any undue influence on witnesses and uphold the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

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