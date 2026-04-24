Ranveer Singh collaborates with Adidas Originals
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has collaborated with Adidas Originals to launch the first-ever co-created sneaker in India. The new design is an upgraded version of the iconic Adidas Superstar shoe and officially dropped on Friday. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Singh and Adidas Originals as it celebrates local identity within a global framework.
Design details
Sneakers draw inspiration from Singh's spirit animal, Royal Bengal Tiger
Singh's vision is reflected in every detail of the sneaker, which draws inspiration from his spirit animal, the Royal Bengal Tiger. The color scheme features a dominant black-and-white palette, accented by tiger-inspired elements in the three-stripe design. Personalized features such as Singh's emblem add an artistic touch to the shoe.
Actor's statement
'The superstar has always been a part of my journey'
Singh said in a statement, "The Superstar has always been a part of my journey." "From my first pair in college to co-creating my own today...this feels like a full circle moment." "This design is an extension of who I am. The Royal Bengal tiger, my spirit animal, represents a raw, instinctive energy that felt natural to bring into the design." Priced at ₹11,999, the Adidas Originals Ranveer Superstar will be available at select stores, its official website, and Myntra.