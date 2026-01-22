Rashid Khan hops on 'Border 2' trend, gets Bollywood buzzing
Afghan cricket captain Rashid Khan jumped into the "Border 2" viral trend from Dubai, sharing a fun Instagram reel of himself roasting corn by the roadside while the movie's song played in the background.
His playful caption—"Border 2 toh mein zaroor dekhunga... but let's see what happens if I post this"—quickly caught fire with fans and celebs alike.
Bollywood and cricket fam join in
Varun Dhawan, who stars in "Border 2," replied with a friendly "Haa bhai," while Ahan Shetty sent "Lots of love bhai."
Suniel Shetty from the original film chimed in too: "Ye hui na baat."
KL Rahul kept things lighthearted, promising to watch "Border 2" twice if Ahan commented on his video—a nod to their brother-in-law bond.
The movie drops soon
"Border 2," featuring Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, hits theaters January 23. It follows up on the iconic 1997 original starring Suniel Shetty.