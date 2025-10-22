'Thamma' journey: Rashmika thanks crew, co-stars in heartfelt note

Rashmika Mandanna 's horror-comedy Thamma is perhaps one of the biggest Bollywood releases this year, and the actor has reflected on her journey while making the film. She shared her thoughts on Instagram , describing the experience as "a journey of heart, of grit, of laughter and bruises." Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others, the film has been produced by Maddock Films.

Gratitude expressed Mandanna thanked director, co-stars for their support Mandanna expressed her gratitude to Sarpotdar for his faith in her. She wrote, "To our incredible director, @aditya_a_sarpotdar sir my heart is full of respect for you.. You trusted me, you pushed me.. You saw what the film could be and you helped us get there.." She also thanked her co-stars Khurrana and Siddiqui for their effortless performances. "Doing scenes with you is so effortless and natural.. sooo happy we got to work on this one together," she wrote.

Crew appreciation She also acknowledged the crew's hard work Mandanna took a moment to acknowledge the hard work of the crew. She wrote, "To our crew.. the ones who came early, stayed late, carried equipment up hills, chased light and rain and every weather mood." "Because of you, we stood on those locations, we captured those frames, we created those memories.. In the theater when the film played it felt so worth it."