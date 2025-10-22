Vijay-Suriya's classic 'Friends' returning to theaters in 4K remaster
The much-loved Tamil film "Friends," starring Vijay and Suriya, is getting a fresh 4K re-release on November 21st.
Known for its feel-good story about friendship and plenty of laughs (thanks to Vadivelu's unforgettable Nesamani), the movie originally hit screens in 2001.
Directed by Siddique, the film's cast also includes Devayani, Ramesh Khanna, Vadivelu, Radha Ravi, Charlie, Madhan Babu, Vijayalakshmi, and many others.
What's new in this version?
This remastered version promises sharper visuals while keeping the heart and humor that made "Friends" a classic.
Ilaiyaraaja's music still hits all the right notes.
With more of Vijay's older films returning to theaters lately, this release is set to bring longtime fans—and a whole new generation—back to enjoy it on the big screen.