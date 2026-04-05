'Mysaa': Rashmika's birthday poster promises her most explosive role

On Sunday, the team behind Mysaa celebrated actor Rashmika Mandanna 's birthday by unveiling a new poster for the film. The poster showcases a raw and rugged Mandanna in an intense avatar, signaling a significant departure from her previous roles. In the image, she appears with visible wounds and blood marks on her face, suggesting that her character will go through significant emotional and physical turmoil.

Social media update The team shared the poster with a special note The Mysaa team took to social media to share the birthday poster, writing, "She ruled with charm... She conquered with grace... Now she's coming with pure RAGE." The post further read, "Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @rashmika_mandanna a blazing Happy Birthday. Get ready for her most explosive performance yet. In cinemas 2026." Fans quickly responded with heart emojis and birthday wishes for Mandanna.

Twitter Post Mandanna like never before in 'Mysaa' She ruled with charm…

She conquered with grace…



Now she’s coming with pure RAGE🔥



Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥



Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026.💥#HappyBirthdayRashmika@rawindrapulle… pic.twitter.com/VAY3k5FEjC — UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms) April 5, 2026

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Career milestone 'Mysaa': A turning point in Mandanna's career Mysaa is a significant career milestone for Mandanna as it is her first solo-led action project. The film, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, is set against the backdrop of Gond tribal culture. In this pan-India action drama, Mandanna plays a strong Gond woman.

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