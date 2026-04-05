'Mysaa': Rashmika's birthday poster promises her most explosive role
What's the story
On Sunday, the team behind Mysaa celebrated actor Rashmika Mandanna's birthday by unveiling a new poster for the film. The poster showcases a raw and rugged Mandanna in an intense avatar, signaling a significant departure from her previous roles. In the image, she appears with visible wounds and blood marks on her face, suggesting that her character will go through significant emotional and physical turmoil.
Social media update
The team shared the poster with a special note
The Mysaa team took to social media to share the birthday poster, writing, "She ruled with charm... She conquered with grace... Now she's coming with pure RAGE." The post further read, "Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @rashmika_mandanna a blazing Happy Birthday. Get ready for her most explosive performance yet. In cinemas 2026." Fans quickly responded with heart emojis and birthday wishes for Mandanna.
Twitter Post
Mandanna like never before in 'Mysaa'
She ruled with charm…— UnFormula Films (@unformulafilms) April 5, 2026
She conquered with grace…
Now she’s coming with pure RAGE🔥
Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @iamRashmika a blazing Happy Birthday ❤️🔥
Get ready for her most explosive performance yet In cinemas 2026.💥#HappyBirthdayRashmika@rawindrapulle… pic.twitter.com/VAY3k5FEjC
Career milestone
'Mysaa': A turning point in Mandanna's career
Mysaa is a significant career milestone for Mandanna as it is her first solo-led action project. The film, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, is set against the backdrop of Gond tribal culture. In this pan-India action drama, Mandanna plays a strong Gond woman.
Future films
Other upcoming films of Mandanna
Apart from Mysaa, Mandanna has several other projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, in Ranabaali, which is set in the 18th century and revolves around a fearless freedom fighter from Rayalaseema. She also has Cocktail 2, a Hindi romantic comedy exploring an unconventional love story with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. She is also expected to reprise her role in Animal Park, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal.