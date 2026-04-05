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'Mysaa': Rashmika's birthday poster promises her most explosive role
Rashmika Mandanna stars in 'Mysaa'

'Mysaa': Rashmika's birthday poster promises her most explosive role

By Isha Sharma
Apr 05, 2026
12:45 pm
What's the story

On Sunday, the team behind Mysaa celebrated actor Rashmika Mandanna's birthday by unveiling a new poster for the film. The poster showcases a raw and rugged Mandanna in an intense avatar, signaling a significant departure from her previous roles. In the image, she appears with visible wounds and blood marks on her face, suggesting that her character will go through significant emotional and physical turmoil.

Social media update

The team shared the poster with a special note

The Mysaa team took to social media to share the birthday poster, writing, "She ruled with charm... She conquered with grace... Now she's coming with pure RAGE." The post further read, "Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @rashmika_mandanna a blazing Happy Birthday. Get ready for her most explosive performance yet. In cinemas 2026." Fans quickly responded with heart emojis and birthday wishes for Mandanna.

Twitter Post

Mandanna like never before in 'Mysaa'

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Career milestone

'Mysaa': A turning point in Mandanna's career

Mysaa is a significant career milestone for Mandanna as it is her first solo-led action project. The film, directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, is set against the backdrop of Gond tribal culture. In this pan-India action drama, Mandanna plays a strong Gond woman.

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Future films

Other upcoming films of Mandanna

Apart from Mysaa, Mandanna has several other projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, in Ranabaali, which is set in the 18th century and revolves around a fearless freedom fighter from Rayalaseema. She also has Cocktail 2, a Hindi romantic comedy exploring an unconventional love story with Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. She is also expected to reprise her role in Animal Park, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Animal.

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