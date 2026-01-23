Maharashtra: First large-scale play on Constitution, 'Rashtragranth,' to launch soon

The Marathi theater production Rashtragranth, which aims to promote constitutional awareness and civic dialogue, will be launched across Maharashtra in February 2026. The play was unveiled last year on Republic Day in the presence of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's grandson Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar and has since been performed in nine districts as free pilot shows. It is supported by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra.

Play details 'Rashtragranth' aims to engage youth with constitutional values Produced by Darshan Mahajan of Artistic Humans, Rashtragranth seeks to transform constitutional values into a vibrant cultural experience. The 120-minute play is a two-act performance that takes audiences on a journey through India's historical and modern relationship with its Constitution. The initiative aims to foster civic dialogue and promote understanding of India's guiding principles among people of all ages, especially the youth.

Government support 'Rashtragranth' received recognition from Maharashtra CM The play has received formal recognition from the Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for its national relevance, social impact, and institutional credibility. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the use of theater as a medium to connect citizens with constitutional values. He said, "The efforts undertaken by Artistic Humans to bring vital themes such as constitutional rights and duties...to the stage in a compelling and impactful manner are truly commendable."

Advertisement

Production details 'Rashtragranth' features 51 characters and original music Rashtragranth is written by acclaimed playwrights Prasad Thorve and Abhiram Bhadkamkar, and directed by National School of Drama alumnus Kumar Sohoni. The play will feature 51 characters, with original music composed by Milind Joshi. Costumes are designed by Chaitrali Dongre, while Sandesh Bendre has created a stage design that recreates 15 historic locations.

Advertisement