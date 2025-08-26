'Raveendra Nee Evide' OTT release: When and where to watch Entertainment Aug 26, 2025

Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam drama "Raveendra Nee Evide," starring Anoop Menon and directed by Manoj Palodan, will stream on Saina Play and Prime Video in early September 2025, just in time for Onam.

The film first hit cinemas on July 18 and also features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, and Sheelu Abraham.