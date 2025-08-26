Next Article
'Raveendra Nee Evide' OTT release: When and where to watch
Missed it in theaters? The Malayalam drama "Raveendra Nee Evide," starring Anoop Menon and directed by Manoj Palodan, will stream on Saina Play and Prime Video in early September 2025, just in time for Onam.
The film first hit cinemas on July 18 and also features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, and Sheelu Abraham.
Plot, crew, and other details
The movie follows Raveendran, a senior scientist whose life unravels when he suspects his wife of cheating, sparking family drama.
With visuals by Mahadevan Thampi and editing from Zian Sreekanth, the film digs into personal conflicts and emotional tension.
It's written by Krishna Poojappura and produced under Abaam Movies.