Ravi Kishan proposes pension, housing for TV actors

Financial aid

Kishan's proposed bill aims to support struggling actors

Kishan said, "I have raised a voice for those character actors who probably get only one dialogue or so. There are times when they run out of money; for them, I have proposed a private member's bill." He also mentioned that the bill has been introduced in the assembly and will be debated soon. He also cited examples like Smriti Irani's transition from television to politics as proof of the potential success of TV actors.