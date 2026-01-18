Ravi Kishan proposes pension, housing for TV actors
What's the story
Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has proposed a private member's bill to provide pensions, land, and housing for television actors, reported IANS. The announcement was made at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run in Mumbai. Kishan highlighted the financial struggles of character and side artists who often work on small roles with limited pay.
Financial aid
Kishan's proposed bill aims to support struggling actors
Kishan said, "I have raised a voice for those character actors who probably get only one dialogue or so. There are times when they run out of money; for them, I have proposed a private member's bill." He also mentioned that the bill has been introduced in the assembly and will be debated soon. He also cited examples like Smriti Irani's transition from television to politics as proof of the potential success of TV actors.
Advocacy efforts
Kishan's advocacy for TV actors
Kishan has been an advocate for the recognition of television actors since he became a Member of Parliament. He has supported calls for National Awards for TV actors and technicians, in addition to his recent proposal. Meanwhile, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run, releasing on February 6, also stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava.