'Brought me back': Ravi Kishan credits OTT for career revival

Ravi Kishan , the veteran actor and politician, recently reflected on his 34-year-long journey in the entertainment industry. He credited the rise of OTT platforms for reviving his career and "bringing him back" to life from darkness. Speaking to IANS, he reminisced about starting his career when there were limited opportunities for struggling actors.

Career evolution 'When I started, there was only Doordarshan' Kishan reminisced about the early days of his career when Doordarshan was the only platform available for aspiring actors. He stated, "When I started, there was only Doordarshan, no option for strugglers." "There are 15 lakh strugglers in Mumbai. Then the time came, then the channels came, then the serials came, and people started getting work."

Revival 'OTT brought us back to life from...' Kishan emphasized how OTT platforms have been a game-changer for actors like him. He said, "Actors like me, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, all my friends and colleagues, all of them were brought back to life by OTT from the world of darkness. It brought me back." "Thanks to this OTT...in all that darkness, people were forgetting the artists living in hell, or they wanted to forget them by giving them a blanket."

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