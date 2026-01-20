Ravi Kishan wants National Awards to recognize TV shows
Actor and MP Ravi Kishan is pushing for a new television category at the National Film Awards.
Speaking at a show launch, he said, "This will enhance the quality of content and performances on television and create pressure on them to deliver."
He thinks this move could really motivate TV creators.
Why does this matter?
Kishan feels that giving TV its own spot at the prestigious National Awards—more respected than regular TV awards—would raise standards across the board.
He's also keen on including shows in different regional languages so more creators get a shot.
Kishan's support for industry folks
This isn't his first effort to help out. Earlier, he introduced a bill in Parliament for pensions and housing support for retired actors facing tough times.
He even pointed out how Smriti Irani went from TV star to Union Minister, showing what's possible with the right opportunities.