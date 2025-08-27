Next Article
Ravi Mohan goes all-in with production house, announces 10 films
Actor Ravi Mohan just kicked off his own production house—Ravi Mohan Studios—and announced a big slate of 10 films rolling out between now and 2027.
The first up is Bro Code, where he stars alongside SJ Suryah and a supporting cast that includes Gouri Priya, Shraddha Srinath, and Arjun Ashokan.
He's also making his directorial debut with An Ordinary Man, featuring Yogi Babu in the lead.
'My partner in crime'
It's not every day you see an actor go all-in like this. With two movies already lined up (and eight more on the way), there's plenty for movie lovers to look forward to.
At the launch, Ravi called partner Kenishaa Francis his "gift" in my life for helping make it all happen—a nice shoutout to teamwork behind the scenes.