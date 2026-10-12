Ravie Dubey calls 'Ramayana' 'greatest career opportunity'
What's the story
Ravie Dubey, known for 12/14 Karol Bagh and Jamai Raja, will be seen as Lord Lakshman in the upcoming film Ramayana. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi. Speaking to Variety India, Dubey said he was grateful for the positive response to his character's look in the trailer. "I am deeply grateful...I hope and pray every day that I have tapped into the sincerity that the character demands."
Character portrayal
'Greatest opportunity of my career'
Dubey also said he was aware of the responsibility that comes with playing a character like Lakshman.
He said, "I am fully aware of the responsibility that comes with portraying someone who has lived in the consciousness and hearts of people for thousands of years."
"It seldom happens in an actor's life that perhaps, the greatest opportunity of his career so far, is also one of the greatest honors of his life. That is what this is for me."
Film debut
Dubey's entry into Hindi films
Ramayana marks Dubey's entry into Hindi films.
He said, "I approach this film with gratitude, love, sincerity and a tremendous sense of responsibility. And all of us are incredibly excited and humbled by the love the trailer is receiving from across the world."
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, will be released worldwide on November 5.