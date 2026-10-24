How Tiger Shroff's attackers received real-time updates on police investigation
What's the story
The three men accused of shooting at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai allegedly got real-time updates on the police investigation from their handlers. The handlers monitored news coverage of the incident to help the accused evade arrest, reported PTI. The trio was caught aboard a train in Kota on Monday, October 19, a day after the shooting.
Investigation details
Accused used encrypted messaging apps to plan attack
The accused allegedly used encrypted messaging apps like Signal and Zangi to plan the attack on Shroff and evade arrest.
As per the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, one of the main suspects received an urgent message while on the run.
After TV channels aired visuals of the attack, he was allegedly told: "Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se (Your faces are out, get out of there)."
Incident details
Firing incident triggered multi-state investigation
The firing incident took place on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, where two shooters allegedly fired multiple rounds at Shroff's car.
The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.
This triggered a multi-state investigation that resulted in the arrest of at least 10 people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.
Custody details
Three main accused were caught in Rajasthan on Monday
The three main accused, Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18), and Rithik Mahto (22), were caught by Kota Police in Rajasthan.
They are currently in police custody till October 31.
The constant updates from their handlers led the trio to frequently change modes of transport, moving from a motorcycle to a train, then a cab, and finally planning to take a bus from Surat.
Arrest details
Constant VoIP communication detected during digital evidence analysis
The trio faced a delay at the Surat bus terminal, which forced them to board another train.
Mumbai Police informed their counterparts in Kota, and the accused were caught.
Crime Branch sources told the outlet that digital evidence analysis showed Ansari was in constant VoIP communication using internet-based applications.
Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case.