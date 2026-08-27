Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' pushed to October 16
What's the story
The release of the highly anticipated period film Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has been pushed to October 16. The announcement was made by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on Thursday. Originally slated for a September 11 release, the film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also features Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector.
Twitter Post
'The darkest chapter of our history...'
The darkest chapter of our history opens this October.#Ranabaali GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 16.10.26🔥#NeverForget#RanabaaliOnOct16th@TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika @Rahul_Sankrityn @MythriOfficial #ArnoldVosloo @AjayAtulOnline @nirav_dop #JishnuBhattacharjee #ShivamRao… pic.twitter.com/7Na5zev7Pe— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 27, 2026
Historical backdrop
Film based on real historical events
Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali is based on real historical events that occurred between 1854 and 1878.
The film aims to shed light on incidents from the 1850s that were allegedly overlooked by mainstream history books.
It will not be a biopic or a textbook retelling but rather a reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.
It also stars Jason Shah, Luke McGibney, and Geoffrey Giuliano.
Production scale
Third film featuring Mandanna and Deverakonda together
Produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Ranabaali is being presented by T-Series.
The film is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a grand, ambitious period action drama.
It will be the third collaboration between Mandanna and Deverakonda after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.