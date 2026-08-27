Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Ranabaali' pushed to October 16

Set in the 19th century, Ranabaali is based on real historical events that occurred between 1854 and 1878.

The film aims to shed light on incidents from the 1850s that were allegedly overlooked by mainstream history books.

It will not be a biopic or a textbook retelling but rather a reconstruction of an era built from multiple real accounts, oral histories, and suppressed records.

It also stars Jason Shah, Luke McGibney, and Geoffrey Giuliano.