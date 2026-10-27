Anshuman Jha's 'Lakadbaggha 2' postponed to avoid clash with 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The release of Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, starring Anshuman Jha and Sarah Jane Dias, has been pushed from its Diwali 2026 slot to early 2027. The decision was made to avoid a box-office clash with Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, reported Variety India. The film will still premiere at the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium on November 7, 2026.
Strategic move
'Lakadbaggha 2' to explore North American market
The postponement will allow the makers of Lakadbaggha 2 to plan a more expansive release for the sequel.
The film is produced by First Ray Films and will continue its international journey at the American Film Market (AFM) in Los Angeles.
The team is exploring opportunities for a major North American release in 2027.
Franchise strategy
Meanwhile, 'Lakadbaggha' is getting a re-release
To build momentum for the next chapter of the franchise, First Ray Films is re-releasing the first Lakadbaggha film in select cinemas across India in November.
The 2023 film will give audiences a chance to revisit Arjun Bakshi's origin story and the birth of what filmmakers hope to create as an animal-lover vigilante universe.
Film details
About 'Ramayana'
Ramayana is a two-part epic featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
Set on a grand scale, the tentpole is releasing in five languages, namely Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.
Directed by Tiwari, the first part hits theaters on November 5, with the second part set for Diwali 2027.
Advance booking is open now.