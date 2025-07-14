Next Article
Remembering Kang Seo Ha: K-drama star loses cancer battle
Kang Seo Ha, a well-loved face in K-dramas, has died at just 31 after quietly fighting cancer.
Her family confirmed the news with a heartfelt Instagram video tribute, sharing memories and highlighting how she stayed kind and positive even during her illness.
Kang was set to lead upcoming film 'Mangnaein'
Born in 1994, Kang made her mark starring in hits like Seonam Girls High School Investigators and Heart Surgeons.
She was celebrated for her versatility across genres and was set to lead the upcoming film Mangnaein, which will now be released after her passing.