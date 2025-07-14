Next Article
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy movie night out
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted catching a movie in Juhu, Mumbai, after Hrithik wrapped up filming War 2 with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The film drops on August 14, 2025.
After a marathon 149-day shoot, Hrithik shared on social media that he felt "a mixed bag of emotions" saying goodbye to the team and thanked everyone for their support.
The couple kept things low-key at the theater, skipping photo ops despite the paparazzi buzz.
Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan from 2000 to 2014
Hrithik and Saba went public as a couple in early 2022 at Karan Johar's birthday bash.
