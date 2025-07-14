Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoy movie night out Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted catching a movie in Juhu, Mumbai, after Hrithik wrapped up filming War 2 with Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The film drops on August 14, 2025.

After a marathon 149-day shoot, Hrithik shared on social media that he felt "a mixed bag of emotions" saying goodbye to the team and thanked everyone for their support.

The couple kept things low-key at the theater, skipping photo ops despite the paparazzi buzz.