Maalik's OTT release: Rajkummar Rao's gangster drama
Rajkummar Rao's new gangster drama, Maalik, is set to hit Amazon Prime Video by September 2023 after its two-month run in theaters.
The film opened on July 11 and pulled in ₹3.75 crore on day one, with a weekend total of ₹14.25 crore—pretty solid numbers for a gritty crime flick.
'Maalik' sees Rao as a power-hungry gangster
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik sees Rao playing a driven gangster aiming for political power.
The cast also includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr.
While viewers are loving Rao's intense performance, some have called out the story for being uneven—but the film's bold themes keep people talking.