Maalik's OTT release: Rajkummar Rao's gangster drama

'Maalik' sees Rao as a power-hungry gangster

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik sees Rao playing a driven gangster aiming for political power.

The cast also includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, and Medha Shankr.

While viewers are loving Rao's intense performance, some have called out the story for being uneven—but the film's bold themes keep people talking.